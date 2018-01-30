Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A 33-year-old woman was robbed Monday night in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the Near North Side.
- A few hours later, a man was violently robbed in the Streeterville neighborhood on the Near North Side.
- No shootings were reported overnight — the last time a person was shot was at 12:47 p.m. Monday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
