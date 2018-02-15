Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A woman was beaten, robbed and carjacked early Thursday in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.
- A man was wounded late Wednesday night in a shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- A 1-year-old boy was among two people rescued when a fire broke out Wednesday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
- A man was shot while driving Wednesday evening in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- Also Wednesday night, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a Milwaukee District West Metra express train in the Northwest Side Galewood neighborhood.
