Rhymefest will tandem jump with parachute team to open Chicago Air & Water Show

Opening ceremonies for the 60th anniversary of the Chicago Air & Water Show will include one of the city’s favorite sons.

Hometown rapper Che “Rhymefest” Smith will officially open the show on Aug. 18 when he tandem jumps with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, landing at North Avenue Beach at 10 a.m. The Grammy- and Academy Award-winning singer/musician/activist is jumping in memory of his grandfather, a Vietnam War veteran and member of the U.S. Army Airborne Division. Members of Art of Culture, Inc., the community art organization founded by Rhymefest and his wife Donnie, will sing the National Anthem.

According to Monday’s announcement from the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, other highlights for the milestone extravaganza include a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly-along by “Hometown Hero” and Chicago Park District employee/Special Olympics coach Kate Grant, and a Young Eagles Flight Program fly-along with Sean D. Tucker of Team Oracle featuring Chicago Air Force Academy High School freshman Angel Cardenas. The two events take place at the show’s official media day on Aug. 16 in Gary, Indiana.

Rhymefest continues a tradition of notables making the giant leap with the Golden Knights for the air show opening ceremonies. Previous tandem jumpers with strong Chicago ties have included former Cubs catcher David Ross (2017), former Chicago Bears player Charles “Peanut” Tillman (2016), actor and Lake Forest High School grad Vince Vaughn (2011),and comedian/actor Bill Murray (2008).

The Air & Water Show runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18-19 at the lakefront, from Fullerton to Oak Street; North Avenue beach serves as the show’s center stage (1600 N. Lake Shore Dr.). Herb Hunter, affectionately knows and “The Voice of the Show” for more than 20 years returns once again to deliver his insightful and entertaining running commentary.

Also participating this year are: the U.S. Navy Parachute Team Leap Frogs, the P-51 Mustang, the KC-135 Stratotanker, the USAF C-130 Hercules, the U. S. Navy F-18, the U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter, the AeroShell Aerobatic Team, Bill Stein Aerosport, Chicago Fire Department Air/Sea Rescue team, Chicago Police Department Helicopter, Susan Dacy in the Super Stearman Model 70, the Heritage Museum Foundation, the Firebirds Delta Team and more.

Please note: More than two million people make the annual trek to the lakefront for the free show, so expect large crowds both days. Also keep in mind that you CAN brings blankets, chairs and coolers with you to the show, but following items are NOT allowed:

—Alcoholic beverages

—BBQ grills (open flames)

—Fireworks or explosives

—Illegal substances and weapons

—Pop-up tents/canopies

—Balloons

—Kites

—Flag poles

—All pets (except service animals)

For complete information and show lineup visit chicagoairandwatershow.us.

