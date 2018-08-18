Photos: Chicago Air & Water Show kicks off on the lakefront

U.S. Navy Leap Frogs perform Saturday at the Air & Water Show. | Colin Boyle/Sun-Times

Hundreds of thousands of aerial onlookers have made their way to the lakefront for the 60th annual Chicago Air and Water Show.

The summer spectacle kicked off at 10 a.m. with a parachute mission by the U.S. Army Golden Nights — who brought along Chicago rapper Che “Rhymefest” Smith for the ride — and the Navy Leap Frogs.

Dozens of more jaw-dropping displays by military and civilian air crews are scheduled, along with water rescue demonstrations by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Follow along with the Sun-Times’ Colin Boyle as the action continues through the afternoon.

