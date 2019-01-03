Ald. Ed Burke charged in attempted extortion case

Ald. Ed Burke has been charged with one count of attempted extortion for allegedly trying to use his powerful position on the City Council to solicit business for his private law firm, according to a newly unsealed criminal complaint.

The charges revolve around a fast-food company’s remodeling project in 2017. The company sought support from Burke for the project, and he tried to land the company as a client for his firm.

He is expected to appear in the Dirksen Federal Courthouse at 3 p.m., according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

As part of their investigation into Burke, federal agents secretly recorded some of his cell phone conversations, according to the complaint.

It has been five weeks since the FBI’s high-profile raid on Burke’s City Hall and ward offices. Federal agents showed up unannounced at City Hall the morning of Nov. 29, kicked everyone out and papered over the windows.

They spent about seven hours there, leaving via a back staircase to avoid waiting reporters.

Ever since, speculation has been rampant about a likely end to Burke’s nearly 50-year tenure on the City Council, whether through federal charges, an election loss, or both.

Burke has been targeted for political defeat in part because he has done property tax appeal work for President Donald Trump. Some wondered after the raid whether he would even stay in the race.

But Burke just issued a statement.

“As you are aware, there have previously been several other investigations such as this. In every instance we cooperated fully. And in every instance nothing has been found,” Burke was quoted as saying.

“So once again we will be cooperating fully,” Burke said, “and I am completely confident that at the end of the day nothing will be found amiss in this instance, either.”

A few days later, more than 1,000 people reportedly showed up for a $150-per-ticket Burke fundraiser at the Sheraton Grand, taking in more money at the door than at any of his previous fundraisers.

Burke has amassed a considerable campaign war chest that could be used for legal expenses.

The longtime alderman is the husband of Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke.

Burke has faced scrutiny over the years for a variety of reasons, including the $100 million city workers’ compensation fund operated by his committee. His firm represents clients who do business with the city, forcing him to abstain from many votes.

He has survived federal investigations that threatened to undercut his power base, once even by blaming a dead man for ghost-payrolling irregularities on his committee payroll.

Burke’s law firm, Klafter & Burke, repeatedly has sought to reduce the property taxes that Trump Tower and other commercial properties have to pay.

He’s even been in the public spotlight for having taxpayer-funded bodyguards drive him to and from City Hall — and for how quickly city snowplows clear the pavement on his Southwest Side block.

