Feds ask for more time to indict Ald. Edward Burke in corruption case

Federal prosecutors have asked for more time to seek an indictment against Ald. Edward Burke in the corruption case that rocked City Hall early this year.

The feds are facing a May 3 deadline to seek an indictment from a grand jury after Burke was charged with attempted extortion in a criminal complaint in early January.

Now they have asked for an additional 35 days to seek that indictment. The new deadline would be June 7 — five months after Burke was first charged.

In making their request, prosecutors said “the government is conducting a diligent and thorough investigation into this case, but certain factors have led to this request for an extension. These factors include the complex nature of this public corruption case, and the fact that the investigation is ongoing.”

They also point out that Burke’s lawyers have raised no objection to the request, meaning it is likely to be granted.

