Ald. Ed Burke tied to bribery case involving developer who needed city favors

In the latest federal blow to Ald. Ed Burke, a Lake Forest developer has been indicted on federal bribery charges after he allegedly agreed to steer private legal business to the alderman in connection with a permit request and tax financing deal for a Northwest Side redevelopment project.

Charles Cui, 48, allegedly moved to shift the property tax appeal work to Burke’s law firm after the city denied a permit for a sign for a retailer at the project in the Portage Park neighborhood. The project includes a Binny’s Beverage Depot and a Culver’s restaurant, public records show.

That permit was critical to Cui, who was the managing partner of the company that owned the property in the 4900 block of West Irving Park Road. Without the sign, the company stood to have one of its tenants either cancel its lease or lose as much as $750,000 in lost rent if it was unable to obtain the permit.

Burke is not charged or even named in the indictment naming Cui, who is also an immigration attorney. The indictment refers to “Alderman A” but leaves no doubt that the official is Burke, noting that Alderman A is the 14th Ward alderman and was chairman of the Finance Committee.

Burke faces separate charges of attempted extortion for allegedly shaking down a Burger King franchise owner for legal work when the businessman needed a permit for a restaurant in his ward. Burke also allegedly asked the business owner to make a $10,000 campaign contribution to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. Burke has denied any wrongdoing.

When reached by the Sun-Times Friday, Cui said, “Talk to my lawyer, ok?”

When asked who his attorney is, Cui hung up.

Burke motioned to approve the redevelopment project and voted for it at a City Council meeting in March 2016, records show. The tax increment financing deal was worth $2 million for the project.

After the city denied the permit for the sign, Cui allegedly emailed Burke, asking him “to look into the matter.”

Cui’s email said the retailer “really needs it, otherwise they will cancel the lease, or ask for significant rent reduction,” according to the indictment.

In August 2017, Cui sent an email to a real estate attorney who had represented Cui on the project, telling him he needed to switch the property tax work over to Burke, according to the indictment.

“I have TIF deal going with the City and he is the chairman of the Finance Committee,” the email reads, according to the feds. “He handled [sic] his tax appeal business card to me, and I need his favor for my tif money. In addition, I need his help for my zoning etc for my project. He is a powerful broker in City Hall, and I need him now. I’ll transfer the case back to you after this year.”

Less than two weeks later, Cui signed a contingent fee agreement with Burke’s law firm to do property tax appeal work, the indictment states.

Cui is charged with one count of federal program bribery, one count of making a false statement to the FBI and two counts of interstate commerce to facilitate bribery and official misconduct.

Cui allegedly lied to the FBI when agents talked to him in November 2018 in which he told them he hired Burke’s firm “just because he is a good tax appeal lawyer.”