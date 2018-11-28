The decision on the schools is:

•St Barbara school will close. St. Therese will retain responsibility for the former St. Barbara School and take over their building for a second campus.

•Santa Lucia School will close. St Jerome will become the school serving the families of the former Santa Lucia.

•Bridgeport Catholic Academy will become the school serving St. Gabriel and Nativity of Our Lord, at two campuses.

Cardinal Blase Cupich did not show up at the meeting, which angered many in the audience. The meeting started out docile been ended with shouting and yelling by angry parishioners.

The Rev. Jason Malave, the cardinal’s delegate for the Renew My Church initiative, told the crowd, “The perspective of the cardinal is first let’s get our structures right, that is, how many structures can we support? Then we focus on discipleship. We don’t have the financial resources. We don’t have the priest resources. We know this is not easy.”

This is the 14th grouping of the city’s 97 church groupings to undergo this process.

The decision was announced at a meeting attended by an estimated 1000 people at St. Barbara’s Church, 2859 S. Throop St., after months of meetings with the South Side parishes that had left many families feeling hurt or angry.

Earlier this week, the archdiocese described what was coming Wednesday as “difficult decisions … necessary to achieve the goal of having a vibrant, life-giving faith community accessible to all Catholics in the Bridgeport-area.”

The closings/consolidations are part of Cupich’s “Renew My Church” initiative, an initiative has sought to cut costs for aging infrastructure and address a priest shortage by consolidating struggling churches and schools in its 97 parish groupings.



The parishes involved were: All-Saints St. Anthony; St. Barbara; St. Gabriel; St. Jerome Croatian; Santa Lucia-Santa Maria Incoronata; St. Mary of Perpetual Help; Nativity of Our Lord and St. Therese Chinese Catholic.

St. Barbara, St. Gabriel, St. Jerome, Santa Lucia-Santa Maria and St. Therese have elementary schools serving preschoolers thru eighth-graders. A sixth school, Bridgeport Catholic Academy, serves several parishes.

While many parishes struggle with challenges from the changing demographics of Catholic mass and school attendance, closings and consolidations remain very emotional, priests at some of the eight parishes noted.

A day before, the archdiocese had announced consolidation of two churches on the South Side: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, at 8237 S. South Shore Drive, and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, at 2944 E 88th St. They’ll merge into a new parish, effective July 1, 2019, with both churches initially remaining open as worship sites of the single parish, until a new pastor can be hired to lead a long-term strategy.

The archdiocese, which had shuttered St. Michael’s school in June, citing low enrollment, said Immaculate Conception School will remain open to serve the new parish. Two other parishes and schools in the St. Michael grouping were also left open.