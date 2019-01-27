Chicago area to see up to 6 inches of snow Monday, followed by brutal cold snap

Chicago's lakefront is frozen over Friday morning as temperatures drop below zero, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Timesa

Another formidable bout of snowfall is heading to the Chicago area early Monday, possibly dumping 4 to 6 inches of snow before temperatures plummet to dangerous levels the region hasn’t seen in years.

Starting midnight and ramping up drastically after 1 a.m., snow will arrive in northeast Illinois as winds tear through at speeds as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest chances of snowfall exceeding half a foot are predicted in the northernmost suburbs, close to the Wisconsin border, the NWS said. Drivers, especially during Monday morning rush hour, are warned to look out for blowing snow and heavy travel delays.

Another day, more snow. So it seems lately! Snow to occur tonight into early Mon, at times heavy. Patchy blowing snow also expected. While heaviest snow will end early Mon a.m., impacts to morning commute are likely. Light snow, freezing drizzle during rest of Mon. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/fjUogwOZZU — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 27, 2019

There will be one silver lining for Chicagoans, however: temperatures will rise to a comparatively balmy 34 degrees by 10 a.m., offering a brief respite before they dive back to subzero values, the weather service said.

The city’s Monday afternoon temperatures will stay in the low 20s before they go down to 0 degrees at night, NWS said. Windchill values will be as low as 11 degrees below zero that evening.

The mass of cold air slated to arrive in northeast Illinois around then could be the coldest in years, the NWS said. Windchill values could fall below minus 40 in some areas this week.

Brutally cold temperatures and potentially life threatening wind chills will be the rule across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana by midweek. During the coldest period Tuesday night thru Wednesday night, wind chills are expected to fall below -40 degrees in many locations. pic.twitter.com/ufY8U5mZCO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 27, 2019

The last time the region weathered temperatures this low was Jan. 18-20, 1994, the weather service said. Chicago recorded a windchill of minus 21.

On Tuesday, the city is predicted to endure a high of 3 degrees in the day and a low of 19 degrees below zero at night, the weather service said.

Though a partly sunny day is forecasted for both Tuesday and Wednesday, the high will likely be minus 11 the latter day, the NWS said. That night, temperatures will drop to a low of 18 degrees below zero.

The weather service also warned residents near rivers, creeks and streams to stay clear of “ice jams,” a phenomenon that occurs when river flow is blocked by ice, causing sudden rises in water level. Drivers should not attempt to cross flooded roadways.

The cold should relent Thursday at the earliest — though there is a chance of snow both Thursday and Friday, the NWS said.