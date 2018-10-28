Chicago-area vigils planned over Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

A woman kneels to place a candle outside the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Pittsburgh after a shooting there left 11 people dead. | Getty

Lynn Abravanel’s hometown friends were using Facebook to alert their community that they were safe after a mass shooting Saturday that left 11 dead in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Abravanel, who grew up in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, had visited the Tree of Life Congregation, where a gunman opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony.

“It was a very diverse community, very accepting of all religions, of all races, and for something like this to happen in my hometown, just saddens me greatly,” Abravanel said Sunday as she walked by the Chicago Loop Synagogue.

An interfaith vigil will be held Sunday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Federal Plaza, 219 S. Dearborn St. Prayer vigils also will be held at Beth Emet the Free Synagogue, 1224 Dempster St., in Evanston at 5 p.m.; and at Chabad of Northbrook, 2095 Landwehr Road in Northbrook, at 7 p.m.

Glen Brodowsky, a former University of Chicago student, was visiting Chicago from San Diego for the weekend and went to synagogue Friday evening. “How many mosques, synagogues, churches and schools and malls and movie theaters will we have to retrieve dead bodies from before we realize we that we have a real problem with violence?”

Brodowsky says what happened Saturday inside the Pittsburgh synagogue is “our worst nightmare.”

Martin Spitzer, who had traveled from his home in Hamburg, Germany to attend a conference, said he is shocked that this kind of violence still happens.

“As a German, I can say that it is really horrifying that something like this can happen today, keeping in mind the history,” Spitzer said, referring to oppression that Jewish people have endured, including the Holocaust.

Libertyville resident Brenda Kublank wonders if armed security could have prevented Saturday’s killings, something President Trump also suggested.

“I’m not an NRA member and everything, but I think there’s another side to the story. I think if people know that there’s somebody armed at the front, maybe it’s not a target,” Kublank said.

Chicago police stepped up patrol near synagogues Saturday.

“While there are no threats to religious institutions in Chicago at this time, the Chicago Police Department is closely monitoring this situation and providing special attention to all synagogues throughout Chicago,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said in a joint statement.