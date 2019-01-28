Chicago area wakes up to slippery morning commute as snow continues piling up

Snow is billowing over the Chicago area as daybreak arrives on Monday, paving roads with a cumbersome layer of snow and ice just before morning commutes begin.

The flurries arrived overnight and quickly swelled, piling up to 3.1 inches at O’Hare International Airport by 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. More snow is expected until 11 a.m., with occasional snowfall and drizzle likely throughout the day.

By the end of Monday, the Chicago area will possibly see 4 to 7 inches of snow, the NWS said. The highest accumulation of snowfall, up to 9 inches, is predicted in the northernmost suburbs, close to the Wisconsin border.

As of 6 a.m., the Kennedy and Edens expressways were completely sheathed in ice and snow, while the Dan Ryan Stevenson Expressway were mostly covered, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Snow will move in tonight and become heavy through the overnight with road conditions quickly becoming hazardous. If you will be driving tonight or Monday AM, follow these safety tips. Slow down, increase following distance. Don’t crowd the plows. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/8c3qzMcaGU — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 28, 2019

The weather service is warning drivers of slick roads throughout Monday, as much of the snowfall is likely to stick given its rapid pace. Blowing snow will also lead to exceptionally poor road vision until 8 a.m. Drivers are advised to leave earlier and allow extra distance between vehicles.

Cook, Kane, DuPage, Will, Grundy, LaSalle and Kendall counties will remain under a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday, the weather service said. Additionally, Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana will be under the same advisory from midnight until 6 p.m. Monday.

Widespread heavy snow will end from west to ease this morning, but more occasional snow will be seen after that time. Significant impacts to the entire morning commute are expected for much of the area due to snow covered roads. https://t.co/hvAEYCJelM#ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/qz2SnUlJal — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 28, 2019

Travelers in the air have also been slowed down by the current bout of snowfall.

As of 6 a.m., 417 flights at O’Hare and 195 at Midway International Airport were canceled, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. O’Hare reported 168 delays, while Midway only saw three.

Around the same time, the CTA was reporting delays on its Red, Blue and Yellow lines, all because of congestion following mechanical issues on the train, according to alerts from the transit authority.

Southbound Red Line trains were delayed at the Granville station for about 20 minutes as crews tried to reduce congestion. They began running again about 6:50 a.m., according to CTA alerts.

Dozens of schools, mostly in the north and northwest suburbs, were closed Monday as a result of the heavy snowfall. At least five in Chicago were closed, none of them being in the Chicago Public Schools system, which announced on Sunday that classes would remain in session for now.

On Monday afternoon, the city is expected to enjoy highs in the low 30s, though winds will blow as high as 30 mph, the weather service said.

At night, temperatures in Chicago will dip to 1 degree below zero with similarly swift winds, the NWS said. Windchill values will plunge to minus 17.

Some light snow may hit the area just before midnight, though skies will clear up on Tuesday as northeast Illinois prepares for one of the region’s most brutal cold fronts in decades, the weather service said.

The windchill is expected to drop as low as 41 degrees below zero between Tuesday night and Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.