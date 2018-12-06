Art Institute to recreate 1893 photo for 125th anniversary

The Art Institute of Chicago on Saturday plans to recreate a photo taken on December 8, 1893, when the landmark building on Michigan Avenue first opened its doors as a museum.

The idea for recreating the photo came from the museum’s membership team, which brainstormed ways to commemorate the 125th anniversary. Plans for the photo were made for July, but had to be rescheduled because of inclement weather.

The Art Institute settled on the building’s actual 125th anniversary as the perfect time to recreate the shot. The photo will be taken at 10 a.m. Saturday. Museum officials said anyone who wants to be in the photo is welcome to come.

In 1893, the Art Institute had a “limited collection,” said Kati Murphy, the museum’s executive director of public affairs. Murphy said the most celebrated collection at the time was a selection of plaster cast reproductions of sculpture and architectural statuary. The building had been used for the World’s Columbian Exhibition the previous summer.

The Art Institute’s collection has grown to 300,000 works of art, Murphy said, one of the largest collections in the country.