Chicago’s Art Institute named one of best museums in US

The entrance of the Art Insitute of Chicago, shown in 2013. | Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago museum made TripAdvisor’s annual list of the best museums in the country, as well as its list of best museums in the world.

The Art Institute of Chicago came in fourth for the nationwide list, behind the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the National WWII Museum.

The best museum in the world is Musee d’Orsay in Paris, according to TripAdvisor. The Art Institute came in 17th on the worldwide list.

Top museums in the United States

1. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum, New York City

2. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City

3. The National WWII Museum, New Orleans

4. The Art Institute of Chicago

5. USS Midway Museum, San Diego

6. National Air and Space Museum, Washington, D.C.

7. American Museum of Natural History, New York City

8. The Getty Center, Los Angeles

9. NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Titusville, Florida

10. United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C.

