City, AG Madigan near deal on Chicago Police consent decree

Lawyers for the city of Chicago and Attorney General Lisa Madigan have hammered out the bulk of an agreement that would put the Chicago Police Department under the oversight of a federal judge, except for one issue: whether or not the CPD should document each time officers draws their guns.

A draft of the agreement, called a consent decree, could be given to U.S. District Judge Robert Dow soon, with the two sides likely to need Dow to make a ruling on the apparently contentious issue of whether or not to log officers’ drawing their weapons. Officers currently are required to file reports any time their gun is fired, but not each time the pull their weapon from the holster.

The current draft runs to 700 paragraphs, and encompasses sections on police use of force, training, supervision, police accountability, crisis intervention, officer assistance and the role of an independent police monitor, Assistant Attorney General Cara Hendrickson said at a hearing Friday at the Dirksen Federal Building. Hendrickson said the two sides hope to have an draft of the agreement available for release in the coming weeks.

No mention was made in open court of an apparent leak of the draft that formed the basis of a Fox News report on the negotiations.

The in-court announcement comes a little less than a year since Madigan announced she was entering negotiations with the city that were intended to end with a federal consent decree, similar to agreements negotiated by the U.S. Department of Justice for court oversight of troubled police departments in cities ranging from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles.

Formal negotiations began in November, and the two sides have held more than 50 bargain sessions, and have given “fulsome consideration” to the concerns of city officials, the community and rank-and-file officers, Hendrickson said.

The union representing the bulk of those officers disagreed with that characterization, said Joel D’Alba, an attorney representing the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7. The union in June filed a motion seeking to intervene in the case.

“We want to be a part of the process,” D’Alba said in court Friday, complaining that the union had not been party to the negotiations. “We have basically foreclosed . . . the opportunity for the kind of discussion on those substantive issues.”