Should Chicago ban plastic straws? The questions that may be on your ballot

Voters will have the chance to weigh on on a variety of referenda questions this November. | AP file photo

This November, City of Chicago and Cook County voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on several referenda questions varying from a plastic straw ban to whether hearings should be held on addressing lead in the water.

Voters in Cook County will be asked these three advisory questions:

• “Shall the minimum wage in your municipality match the $13 per hour Cook County minimum wage law for adults over the age of 18 by July 1, 2020, and be indexed to the consumer price index after that?”

• “Shall your municipality match the Cook County earned sick time law which allows for workers to earn up to 40 hours (5 days) of sick time a year to take care of their own health or a family member’s health?”

• “Should the State of Illinois strengthen penalties for the illegal trafficking of firearms and require all gun dealers to be certified by the State?”

Voters in the City of Chicago will be asked:

• “In the event marijuana is legalized, should the City of Chicago appropriate revenue from the sale of marijuana to increase funding for Chicago Public Schools and for mental health services?”

• “Should the City of Chicago seek that the State of Illinois create a homeowners property tax exemption for families in municipalities of over 500,000 that have lived in their home for over 10 years and whose income is under $100,000?”

• “Should the City of Chicago ban the use of plastic straws within the corporate city limits?”

The following two questions filed with the City Clerk on creating mayoral term limits and creating a new elected office of a consumer advocate have been ruled invalid by the Circuit Court, a decision being appealed to the Appellate Court:

• “Shall Chicago adopt the following term limit for the office of Mayor effective for the mayoral election in 2019 and therefore: No person may hold the office of Mayor for more than two consecutive elected 4-year terms (with all prior consecutive elected terms of the current officeholder counted in determining the term limit for that officeholder)?”

• “Shall Chicago establish an elected Consumer Advocate for taxpayers and consumers to replace the appointed Commissioner of the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection? The office of Consumer Advocate shall be elected in 2019 and every four years thereafter in the same manner and with the same eligibility and candidacy filing requirements and removal provisions as the office of City Clerk. The Consumer Advocate shall receive the same salary as the City CLerk and a vacancy shall be filled in the same manner as a vacancy in the office of City Clerk. The Consumer Advocate shall hold office for a 4-year term and until a successor is elected and qualified. The Consumer Advocate shall have the following poers and duties: 1) protect taxpayers and consumers from unfairness and inequality; 2) monitor city compliance with the Illinois Freedom of Information Act; 3) promote a healthful environment; and 4) replace the appointed Commissioner of the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and manage all duties and responsibilities of the Department.”

These two questions on the possible creation of a new taxing district and the possible extension of a property-tax levy for a new mental health services district in Avondale, Logan Square, Hermosa areas will be binding:

• “Shall there be established, to serve the territory commonly described on this ballot or notice of this question, a Logan Square, Avondale, and Hermosa Expanded Mental Health Services Program, to provide direct free mental health services for any resident of the territory who needs assistance in overcoming or coping with mental or emotional disorders, where such program will be funded through an increase of not more than 0.25% of the equalized assessed valuation of all properties within the boundaries of the territory?”

• “Under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, may an aggregate extension not to exceed $850,000 be made for the Logan Square, Avondale, and Hermosa Expanded Mental Health Services Program for the 2019 levy year?”

Voters of the 16th Ward will be asked:

• “Shall the City of Chicago be required to provide full funding for the creation of a sanctioned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Baseball Team at Kennedy-King College, to begin no later than the 2020 baseball season?”

Voters in parts of the 20th Ward will be asked:

• “Shall the City of Chicago hold hearings on lead in the water?”

Voters in parts of the 25th Ward will be asked:

• “Shall Alderman Solis’ appointed Pilsen Land Use Committee (PLUC) be dismantled and replaced with a Community Driven Zoning process?”

Voters of the 28th Ward will be asked:

• “Shall the Chicago City Council pass ordinances proposed to make our neighborhoods safer by restricting criminal loitering in the City of Chicago?”

Voters of the 29th Ward will be asked:

• “Shall the City of Chicago and State of Illinois work together to construct a new Comprehensive High School in the 29th Ward to be placed in the Austin Community?”

Voters in parts of the 33rd, 36th, 39th, 40th, 50th wards will be asked:

• “Shall the City of Chicago hold public hearings on drinking water safety, including the City’s compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act and on protocols for lead testing and decontamination of water sources following recent ead testing of Chicago tap water?”

Voters of the 35th and 46th wards will be asked:

• “Should the State of Illinois be able to regulate rents to address rising rents, unjust evictions, and gentrification in our communities?”

Voters in parts of the 46th Ward will be asked:

• “Shall the current entrance and exit to Lake Shore Drive at Wilson Ave. be maintained within the North Lake Shore Drive Study Project to continue allowing efficient access to the Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital Emergency Room?”

Voters of the 49th Ward will be asked:

• “Shall the State of Illinois lift the ban on rent control?”

Voters in the 13th Precinct of the 49th Ward will be asked:

• “Shall the City of Chicago hold hearings on lead in the water?”

Cook County voters who live outside of Chicago can find more information about ballot referenda on the county clerk’s website.