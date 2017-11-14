Chicago pizza tops New York’s says New York City’s mayor’s spokesman

Tony Olmo, a driver for Pequod's Pizza, heads out to make deliveries last year. | Michael Schmidt/Sun-Times file photo

It’s now official: Chicago-style pizza is better than the flimsy, flaccid version they serve in New York.

That’s the conclusion from the man whose primary job is to sing the praises of his boss, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, and all things Big Apple.

But Eric Phillips, the mayor’s press secretary, didn’t just say he likes Chicago’s Pequod’s Pizza. He gushed about it in a series of tweets over the weekend.

“This is the best pizza in the United States and it’s not close,” Phillips tweeted Saturday.

This is the best pizza in the United States and it’s not close. pic.twitter.com/wnKBUjuHkl — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) November 12, 2017

Phillips, who is originally from Wisconsin, was recently in town to see his Packers beat the Bears; that’s when he made a stop at Pequod’s.

What sets their pizza apart?

“The overloaded high-quality toppings, the tanginess of the sauce and the airiness of the dough bring it all together. But the slightly charred crust separates it from the rest,” Phillips told the Chicago Sun-Times in an email Tuesday.

But why risk the ire of famously persnickety New Yorkers?

“Like Chicagoans, New Yorkers appreciate honesty and authenticity,” Phillips said in his email. “We don’t like phonies, so I try not to be one.”

New Yorkers were horrified and dumbfounded by such blasphemy. The New York Post referred to Phillips as “the seemingly clueless Midwest native.”

And the tabloid referred to an image of a Pequod’s pizza as “an amorphous pile of pepperoni and sauce that is purportedly a pie.”

NYC bagels are the best, Kurtz. I’m not an animal. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) November 14, 2017

Denino's is delicious pizza. I'll be the first to admit. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) November 14, 2017

Native New Yorker and Chicago Democratic politico David Axelrod weighed in on the controversy as well.

I️ love Chicago pizza but, to be clear, it’s really more like a thick cheese pie. As a native of NYC, I️ still think of pizza as what I️ bought every day from Ralph’s pizzeria on 1st Ave. The slice you fold, with the oil dripping off it. Delicious!https://t.co/c6KiXKK4PU — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 14, 2017

In the face of such criticism, a brave Phillips stood his ground: “I’ve lived in NYC for 12+ years. The flat, foldable, salt-less pizza is fine. I eat a lot of it. But it’s not as good as Chicago pizza. It’s like salisbury steak vs. actual steak. Sorry.”

Some New Yorkers may take this with a pinch of salt, but Phillips says he still loves New York cuisine.

“Both of the cities’ hot dogs put the rest of the nation to shame,” Phillips said. “But New York City has no real rival in food or otherwise. Sorry, Chicago, but New York will always be the greatest city in the world.”