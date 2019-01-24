Chicago billionaire Griffin sets record with New York penthouse purchase

FILE - In this May 26, 2016 file photo, a crane sits atop ongoing construction for a new condominium skyscraper at 220 Central Park South in New York, where Citadel hedge fund founder Ken Griffin has purchased a penthouse for roughly $238 million. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK — Chicago billionaire hedge fund founder Ken Griffin has bought a penthouse in New York for roughly $238 million.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the deal sets a record for the highest-priced home ever sold in the U.S.

The founder of the Citadel hedge fund purchased the Manhattan penthouse at an under-construction high-rise, 220 Central Park South.

Griffin is no stranger to multimillion-dollar homes. He bought several floors of a Chicago condominium this year for $58.75 million, setting a record for the most expensive home ever bought in Chicago. In 2015, he bought a Miami penthouse for $60 million, setting the record for a Miami condo. And earlier this month, he acquired a London home for $122 million.

The Journal reports that Griffin began investing at 19 in his Harvard dorm.