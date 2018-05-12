Chicago bishop Michael Curry to speak at royal wedding

This undated handout photo provided by The Episcopal Church shows the Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church. (The Episcopal Church via AP)

LONDON — Kensington Palace says the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, will speak at the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

Curry, from Chicago, will give the address — a sermon — at the May 19 event in Windsor. He will join the dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. David Conner, and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will officiate at the service.

Welby has baptized Markle ahead of her marriage to Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who is the supreme governor of the Church of England.

Curry is the first African-American to have served as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, an offshoot of the Church of England in the United States. It is part of the worldwide Anglican Communion.