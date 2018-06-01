Chicago blues legend Eddy ‘The Chief’ Clearwater dies at 83

Grammy-nominated Chicago blues legend Eddy “The Chief” Clearwater has died of heart failure at the age of 83, according to his record label.

Clearwater, born Edward Harrington in 1935 in Mississippi, died in his hometown of Skokie, the label, Alligator Records, said in a statement.

“Chicago has lost one of our legendary blues musicians, innovators and ambassadors to the world,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement. “Clearwater leaves behind a lifetime of songs that gave a voice to the soul of the city that he loved.”

The 2016 Blues Hall of Fame inductee moved to Chicago in 1950, where he took music jobs with gospel groups playing in local churches before he started performing in West and South side bars.

His music career took off from there, as critics and listeners lauded him for his individual brand of blues. Clearwater recorded 17 solo albums, including his 2003 album “Rock ‘N’ Roll City,” which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album. His most recent release was “Soul Funky” in 2014.

Clearwater is survived by his wife, six children and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd. in Skokie.