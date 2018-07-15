Rapper, inspired by Chicago-born director, takes strangers to movies

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine rapper surprised moviegoers with free tickets to a sci-fi satire movie.

Rory Ferreira, who goes by the stage name Milo, bought all 129 seats to the 4:20 p.m. showing of the movie “Sorry to Bother You” at the Nickelodeon in Portland, Maine, on Saturday. The Portland Press Herald reports employees told patrons they could see a movie for free as they arrived at the theater.

Ferreira says he was inspired by the movie’s director, Chicago-born Boots Riley, to do something good for society. Ferreira, of Biddeford, also attended the movie, and tweeted an invite for anyone interested to “catch a flick wit me.”

The movie follows the story of a black telemarketer who takes on white speaking mannerisms to try to succeed at his job.

