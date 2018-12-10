Chicago-bound Amtrak train strikes vehicle in West Virginia

A Chicago-bound Amtrak train collided with a vehicle Monday evening in Ranson, West Virginia.

The train, Amtrak Capitol Limited 29, was headed to Chicago from Washington, D.C. when it came into contact with a vehicle that was obstructing the tracks about 5:35 p.m., according a spokesperson for Amtrak.

There were 108 passengers and crew members on board the train at the time of the incident. None of whom were injured, according to Amtrak.

It was unclear if anyone was in the vehicle or if they had been injured.

As of about 10:30 p.m., the train had been delayed for nearly five hours, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

Amtrak police and local law enforcement were investigating the incident.