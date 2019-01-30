Chicago breaks daily record low temperature: weather service

A woman walks down a sidewalk, Monday morning as the Chicago area experiences a snow storm ahead of brutal cold temperatures later in the week. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Temperatures fell early Wednesday to make it the coldest Jan. 30 in Chicago on record.

By 4 a.m., it was already minus 19 degrees, which beats the last record daily low of minus 15 on Jan. 30, 1966, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will continue to fall throughout Wednesday, the weather service said.

The record all-time low — the lowest recorded temperature in Chicago ever — is minus 27 degrees, the weather service said. That was set in 1985.

The low for Wednesday is forecast between minus 20 and minus 28 degrees, the weather service said.

A windchill warning lasts through Thursday morning for northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service said. A windchill of minus 30 to minus 60 degrees is possible.