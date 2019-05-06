Teachers return to classrooms at 1 charter school; strikes continue at 2 others

Teachers at Latino Youth High School have suspended their strike after reaching an agreement with management late Sunday, the Chicago Teachers Union said.

About 20 teachers at the school operated by Pilsen Wellness Center had been on strike for about a week. They had been negotiating since October.

Among other things, teachers at Latino Youth sealed the deal with management after being promised additional “mental health support” for students, as well as “culturally appropriate curricula for low-income” students, the CTU said in a statement.

Educators at two other city charter schools remain on strike: Instituto Health Sciences Career Academy and Instituto Justice Leadership Academy, both run by Instituto del Progreso Latino.

