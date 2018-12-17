Best, worst times to travel over Christmas in Chicago

More people are traveling this holiday season than ever before, and Chicagoans are no exception.

Over 5.8 million people will be traveling over Christmas week in Illinois, up 4.4 percent from last year, according to AAA and INRIX, a transportation analysis company. Of those travelers, 5.3 million will be driving and 316,000 will be flying.

For Illinoisans, the worst day to travel will be Dec. 24, with the worst time being between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Those traveling then can expect it to take more than twice as long to get to their destination.

“With a record-level number of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in major metro areas,” AAA spokeswoman Beth Mosher said. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early, or after the morning commute.”

Illinois drivers can expect gas prices to be $2.33 on average, AAA said. In Indiana, gas prices are $2.25 on average.

If you’re flying, the busiest days will be Dec. 22, 23 and 26, so plan for plenty of time to get through security. The best days to fly will be Dec. 24 and 25.

Nationwide, 112.5 million people will be traveling, over one-third of the country. Of those travelers, 102 million will be driving and 6.7 million will be flying, AAA said.