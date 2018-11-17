Chicago Christmas tree lighting dazzles in Millennium Park: PHOTOS

The City of Chicago's official Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park, November 16, 2018. | Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

The 105th lighting of the official Chicago Christmas tree went off without a hitch Friday night in Millennium Park.

Despite the cold weather, a massive crowd packed the park’s Wrigley Square at the corner of Washington and Michigan Avenue to watch the thousands of tree lights come to life. Fireworks lit up the night sky to help celebrate the moment. The tree, a 60-foot Norway Spruce, was donated to the city by Deborah Orth and her family. The Elmhurst residents’ tree was selected from 79 contenders during the city’s annual tree “search” sponsored by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Special guests at the event included actor Miguel Cervantes currently starring in the title role in the Chicago production of “Hamilton,” who served as emcee for the festivities, and Disney star Cozi Zuehlsdorf, and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Here’s a look at the celebration:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.