City Council poised to have most Hispanic, fewest white aldermen ever

Swept along in a tide of change, Chicago’s new City Council appears likely to have the greatest number of Hispanic aldermen ever and the fewest white alderman, since the ward system was adopted.

Following the aldermanic runoffs on Tuesday, Hispanics appear to have picked up at least one seat, for a total of 11.

In a significant upset, community activist Andre Vasquez unseated veteran Ald. Patrick O’Connor in the 40th Ward. Vasquez had 53.9 percent of the vote to O’Connor’s 46.1 percent with all precincts reporting.

The number of white aldermen on the city council would be no more than 20 — the fewest since the 50 ward system was adopted in 1923.

While Chicago voted overwhelmingly for a black woman for mayor, neither African Americans nor women appeared likely to break any records for their numbers on the City Council.

African Americans picked up one seat in the 47th Ward with newcomer Matt Martin, a civil rights attorney, easily defeating Michael Negron, a former policy director for Mayor Rahm Emanuel. They were competing to fill the aldermanic slot left by Ameya Pawar, who lost in his bid for city treasurer.

With that victory, African Americans will hold 19 aldermanic seats, the same they held in 2011.

Women appeared likely to snare at least 15 seats, if Ald. Leslie Hairston held onto her slim lead over challenger William Calloway, a social activist who came to prominence in the Laquan McDonald case. In 2007, women held 18 alderman seats, the most ever.

Hispanics account for 29 percent of the city’s population, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. With gains made Tuesday, their representation on the city council will climb from 20 to 22 percent.

In 2011 there were 22 white alderman. In 2015 there were 21. In 2019, with 20 seats, whites would account for 40 percent of the City Council while making up 32.7 percent of the city’s population.

Pawar, the former 47th Ward alderman, was the only Asian alderman for that eight-year stretch.

He’s exiting his seat, leaving no Asians on the council.