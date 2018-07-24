City Hall going after controversial Near West Side parking lot owner

City Hall officials are going after a parking lot near the United Center after the owners there allegedly failed to live up to a settlement agreement. | Sun-Times file photo

City Hall wants to punish a Near West Side parking lot owner, who had been parking cars on city-owned land for years without paying rent, for failing to meet the terms of a settlement deal struck eight months ago.

Following inquiries from the Chicago Sun-Times, city inspectors have found Peoples Stadium Park LLC failed to get permits for signs hanging over the sidewalk, designate wheelchair accessible spaces and erect the required fencing around the lot on the northwest corner of Madison and Paulina, near the United Center.

“Key markers of the plan have been executed, and although the company is no longer operating on city property, more work needed to be done to ensure compliance,” according to an email from Lilia Chacon, spokeswoman for the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection. So the agency is asking the city’s license discipline commission to punish Peoples.

Under the settlement, the city would give the company licenses to park cars in the 1700 block of Madison and Warren streets, while Peoples, owned by the family of attorney Ronald Shudnow, would pay the city $180,000 and make improvement in six months.

But City Hall has refused to issue business licenses to Peoples Stadium because the company owed the city $11,384, a debt Peoples paid on July 17, about three weeks after the Sun-Times sought records to determine if the company had lived up to the settlement.

Peoples attorney Stephen Novack said the company “has executed the bulk of its obligations and has been working with the city hand in hand to complete the few remaining items.”

City Hall tried to revoke Peoples’ licenses after the Sun-Times disclosed in December 2014 that the company was charging customers to park cars on land the city owned that sits in the middle of the company’s parking lot near the home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, but the company wasn’t paying the city any money to use the property.

Peoples maintained the city received parking taxes from each car parked on the city property and filed a lawsuit to block City Hall from shutting down the lot. A Cook County judge let the lot remain open, while Peoples agreed to stop parking cars on the city’s property, something the company began doing in 1996 under a deal with the administration of Mayor Richard M. Daley that was only supposed to last five years.

