Chicagoans brave record-breaking freeze, don ski goggles for Wednesday commute

Temperatures fell so low Wednesday, it was Chicago’s coldest Jan. 30 on record, but that didn’t stop many Chicagoans from waking up, getting dressed and heading to work.

Sure, the minus-22 degree temps can cause frost bite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes, but locals were prepared. They bundled up in hats, scarves, gloves, fur hoods and even ski googles to protect themselves from the “life-threatening” freeze.

Here are some photos taken during the morning commute Wednesday by Sun-Times photo editor Rich Hein, who was also outside, braving the cold while on the job.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RELATED

• Here’s everything closing during Chicago’s dangerous cold snap

• You can get frostbite in as few as 5 minutes in Chicago Wednesday

• ‘Life-threatening’ temperatures hit record daily low in Chicago

• 6 ways to keep pets safe during dangerously cold weather

• 7K ComEd customers without power during polar vortex