Chicago, Cook County voters weigh in on ballot questions

Chicago and Cook County voters weighed in on several referenda questions in addition to voting for governor, Illinois attorney general and other key races in the state.

The purely advisory questions on the ballot included banning plastic straws and marijuana legalization.

Within an hour of polls closing, about 88 percent of Chicago residents had agreed that if marijuana is legalized, money from its sale should help fund Chicago Public Schools and mental health services.

When it came to a citywide tax exemption, 80 percent voted yes to creating a homeowners’ property-tax exemption for families in municipalities of over 500,000 that have lived in their home for more 10 years and income is under $100,000.

And 55 percent of residents voted to ban plastic straws within corporate city limits.

Two ballot measures — on term limits for the Chicago mayor and creating a post for an elected consumer advocate — were ruled legally invalid by the Chicago Board of Elections, but that decision being contested.

Still, mayoral term limits saw 86 percent of voters agreeing Chicago should adopt a 2-term limit (4 years each) for the office of mayor starting in 2019.

And nearly 80 percent of voters said the city should create the position of an elected consumer advocate.

Follow the Sun-Times’ 2018 Illinois election results updated in real-time.