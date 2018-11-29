Cop cover-up trial Day 3: Prosecution to wrap up, and defense will begin

From left, former Detective David March, Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney and ex-officer Joseph Walsh appear at a pre-trial hearing last month at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. | Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune pool file photo

The prosecution is expected to finish its case Wednesday against three Chicago police officers charged with lying to help their fellow officer Jason Van Dyke after he shot Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014.

Here are three things to watch for today:

1. Wider conspiracy?

The prosecution may enter more documents into evidence that point to a wider conspiracy within the Chicago Police Department to cover up what happened the night Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times.

In one of the prosecution’s pretrial filings, they noted several emails between CPD supervisors that suggest an effort to shape the narrative that Van Dyke was in the right over the shooting as well as help him with any possible legal defense. Van Dyke was convicted last month of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the slaying of Laquan McDonald.

No other officers than than the three on trial have been charged in the conspiracy.

2. Eyewitness testimony

As they finish their case, prosecutors may call Jose Torres, who was also a witness at the Van Dyke trial and saw the McDonald shooting. Prosecutors say cops had no interest in taking his statement about what he saw, which is part of their wider argument that police did a pool job investigating the shooting as part of the cover-up.

3. Directed verdict fight

In a test of the prosecution’s case, the defense will ask for a directed verdict at the close of the prosecution’s evidence. Defense attorneys will argue in essence that the prosecution so failed to prove its case, the judge should find their clients not guilty without the defense even having to put on any evidence. These motions are routine and are routinely denied but in this case expect the motion to be hard fought.

