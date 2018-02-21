Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A 19-year-old woman suffered a graze wound early Wednesday in the Irving Park neighborhood on the North Side.
- About half an hour later, a man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
- A person was wounded in a shooting in the drive-thru lane of a Steak ‘n Shake Tuesday evening in west suburban Batavia.
- Also Tuesday evening, a 39-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in the South Chicago neighborhood.
- A man broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her Tuesday afternoon in the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood.
