Welcome to our morning article After Dark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A man was shot in the back while taking out his trash early Tuesday in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood.
- A 70-year-old man was assaulted and robbed while waiting for a CTA Blue line train early Tuesday in The Loop.
- Also early Tuesday, a Chicago Police officer was dragged behind a vehicle after pulling someone over in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- On Monday night, a delivery driver was struck in the head by a hammer by a female during a robbery in the Northwest Side Albany Park neighborhood.
- Earlier Monday night, a man was shot while cutting hair at an apartment in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.
- A person of interest was being questioned by authorities Monday evening in connection with a shooting at a South Loop parking garage.
