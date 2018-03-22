Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- A fire displaced 22 people early Thursday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- On Wednesday night, a man sitting inside a van with his family was fatally shot by a suspect in a ski mask in the West Side Homan Square neighborhood.
- Another man was fatally shot earlier Wednesday night while fixing a vehicle in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
- Also Wednesday night, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway near the South Side.
- About 6 p.m. Wednesday, a man was shot in the buttocks when an armed robber stole his cellphone in the South Side Grand Crossing neighborhood.
- Another man was shot Wednesday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
