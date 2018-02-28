Welcome to our morning article After Dark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- Two men were critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.
- A 20-year-old man was stabbed at a party early Wednesday in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the West Side.
- A 39-year-old man was stabbed by someone he knew during a fight early Wednesday in the the Loop.
