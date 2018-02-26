Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A Chicago Police officer shot and seriously wounded a man Sunday evening after a traffic stop in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- A 6-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl were shot about 9 p.m. Sunday in the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood. Both were in good condition.
- Also Sunday night, a 19-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle in the Logan Square neighborhood also on the Northwest Side.
- A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the East Garfield neighborhood on the South Side.
- Early Monday, a man was shot while stopped at a red light in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- A store was broken into early Monday in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
