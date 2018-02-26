Chicago After Dark: Man shot by CPD; 6-year-old girl wounded | Feb. 26, 2018

Welcome to our morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

A Chicago Police officer shot and seriously wounded a man Sunday evening after a traffic stop in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

ALSO CHECK OUT:

4 killed, 22 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago