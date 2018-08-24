Crime

08/24/2018, 08:26am

Man fatally shot sitting on porch, fire rips through Maple Tree Inn | Aug. 24

ByMadeline Kenney
@madkenney | email

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

  • A 31-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side when two male gunmen approached and fatally shot him, police said.

Homicides in 2018 Database

Madeline Kenney