Man fatally shot sitting on porch, fire rips through Maple Tree Inn | Aug. 24

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

Two people were killed and four others were wounded Thursday in a series of shootings throughout Chicago.



A 31-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side when two male gunmen approached and fatally shot him, police said.

A driver was killed Thursday night when his semi-truck crashed and flipped into a ditch in northwest Indiana, according to police.

Multiple fire companies battled a fire early Friday at the Maple Tree Inn in south suburban Blue Island.