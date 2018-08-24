Man fatally shot sitting on porch, fire rips through Maple Tree Inn | Aug. 24
Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Two people were killed and four others were wounded Thursday in a series of shootings throughout Chicago.
- A 31-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side when two male gunmen approached and fatally shot him, police said.
- A driver was killed Thursday night when his semi-truck crashed and flipped into a ditch in northwest Indiana, according to police.
- Multiple fire companies battled a fire early Friday at the Maple Tree Inn in south suburban Blue Island.
- A police chase involving a homicide suspect Thursday night ended in a multiple-vehicle crash that rerouted all traffic off of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway on the Near West Side.
- A 34-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.
- A person was taken into custody Thursday night after shots were fired at officers in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.