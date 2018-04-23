Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- A Dolton Police Department detective was shot early Monday during an attempted robbery in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.
- Also early Monday, another man was shot and critically wounded in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.
- On Sunday, one person was killed and at least ten others were wounded in shootings across the city.
- About 5:45 p.m. Sunday, a man was stabbed and critically wounded in Uptown. A person of interest was being questioned.
- On Sunday afternoon, a brush fire spread through junkyard piles, a field and a building in south suburban Harvey.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Men posing as ride-share drivers robbed man leaving River North bar: prosecutors