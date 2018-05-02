Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Twelve people were wounded and one person was killed Tuesday in shootings across the city. The fatal shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood.
- A 69-year-old man was stabbed to death by his son early Wednesday in the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood.
- About 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood.
- Just before midnight Tuesday, two people were wounded in a shooting in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.
- Late Tuesday night, a 60-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Southwest Side Wrightwood neighborhood.
- One firefighter was injured Tuesday night in a fire in northwest suburban Streamwood.
- A 4-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder while sitting on a porch Tuesday evening in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.
- About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man and woman were stabbed in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood. The man was listed in critical condition.
- About an hour earlier, a bicyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.
