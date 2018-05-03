Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Fourteen people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across the Chicago.
- That includes five people wounded in a shooting about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the West Side Homan Square neighborhood.
- About two-and-a-half hours earlier in the same neighborhood, a 17-year-old boy was shot.
- Also Wednesday evening, a 62-year-old woman was shot in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.
- About 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, heavy winds caused the roof of a 90-unit Bronzeville neighborhood apartment building to collapse, leaving about 200 residents displaced from their homes.
- About 15 minutes earlier, a man was lying in his bed in West Town when a bullet flew through his wall and struck him in the thigh.
