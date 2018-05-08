Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- A man and a woman were critically injured when a building they were staying in caught fire and they jumped out a window early Tuesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
- About 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood.
- Late Monday, a man was shot on his front porch in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.
- No one was injured when an extra-alarm fire broke out just before 7 p.m. Monday at a pallet factory in the South Side Canaryville neighborhood.
- On Monday evening, a man was injured in a fiery crash after his Mercedes struck a CTA bus while he was fleeing from police in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- About 6:15 p.m. Monday, a man and woman were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood.
- Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
