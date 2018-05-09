Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- About 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walked into Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound after being shot while riding in a vehicle in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, two Chicago Police sergeants and a woman in a wheelchair were injured in a house fire in South Chicago.
- Another fire was reported just before 3 a.m. in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood. At least two people were injured.
- About 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- About 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, a man who was shot multiple times in the torso in the South Side Gresham neighborhood was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital.
- A 23-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday while walking with her boyfriend in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.
- About 15 minutes earlier, an 18-year-old man was killed and a 60-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by attack in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- A 53-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old man was wounded in a possible shootout about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
- About 15 minutes earlier, a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in the same neighborhood.
- About 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, three people were wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, another teenage girl was shot while sitting in a parked car in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.
- An hour earlier, a man left his house in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side to investigate gunfire and was shot in the groin.
