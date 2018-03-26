Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Nineteen people were shot — one fatally — across Chicago over the weekend.
- A female was fatally struck by a vehicle just before 5 a.m. Monday in the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood.
- Earlier Monday, a man suffered a graze wound in a shooting in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- About two hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot a few miles away, also in the Logan Square neighborhood.
- An off-duty Chicago Police officer accidentally discharged his weapon and shot himself in the leg late Sunday in the North Side Budlong Woods neighborhood.
- Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, a 46-year-old woman was shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
- Less than an hour earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the same neighborhood.
