Fatal Near North Side stabbing; River North restaurant held up | May 14, 2018

Early Monday, a man was shot in the groin a few minutes after midnight in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

A man was stabbed to death by his neighbor Sunday evening on the Near North Side. The neighbors got into an argument about 5:10 p.m. in the first block of West Chicago Avenue and they both took out knives and stabbed each other. A 57-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 47, had multiple lacerations on his arm. He was taken into custody and was treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Late Sunday night, Quartino restaurant in River North was robbed at gunpoint.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, a man was wounded after accidentally firing a gun he was handling in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

