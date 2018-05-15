Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- About 3 a.m. Tuesday, a man’s car was stolen at gunpoint by two males in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- Just before 10 p.m. Monday, a home was damaged after a fire sparked in a dryer in northwest suburban Elgin.
- About 5:25 p.m. Monday, a 17-year-old boy was shot to death Monday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood.
- At the exact same time Monday evening, a 19-year-old man was shot while leaving a business in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. He was not the intended target of the attack, police said.
- Just before 4 p.m. Monday, a 7-year-old boy was wounded when a bullet came through the rear windshield of the vehicle he was sitting in on the Far South Side. He was grazed by a bullet in the right eye.
