Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- Eighteen people were shot Sunday across Chicago, including a 16-year-old boy fatally shot about noon in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- In other shootings, a 21-year-old man was critically wounded about 11:15 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood.
- Less than an hour earlier, a 41-year-old man was shot while talking to a male in a parked car in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
- About 9:15 p.m., a man was shot as he rode in a car in the Northwest Side Avondale neighborhood, causing the driver to crash.
- About 7 p.m., a man was shot in the neck while sitting on a front porch in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.
- A possible body part was pulled from the Chicago River on Sunday afternoon in the Northwest Side Avondale neighborhood.
