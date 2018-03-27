Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- A man crashed a Chicago Fire Department ambulance that he stole early Tuesday after being kicked out of a South Side Englewood neighborhood hospital.
- A man was shot early Tuesday during a West Side Austin neighborhood armed robbery.
- Also early Tuesday on the West Side, a woman was shot while trying to run away from an armed robber in the Lawndale neighborhood.
- A CTA Red Line station was temporarily shut down Monday night on the South Side because of a suspicious package.
- A 16-year-old girl was shot Monday night in the South Side Princeton Park neighborhood.
- A fire broke out at a five-story apartment building Monday night in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.
- A 71-year-old man was caught in crossfire and wounded in a shooting Monday night in Englewood that also left a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the wrist.
- About 4:25 p.m. Monday, a man and two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.
