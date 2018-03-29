Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- The driver of a stolen car fled the scene after crashing into two vehicles and flipping over early Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood.
- Two boys were arrested early Thursday on the CTA Green Line platform at the Clinton L station in the 500 block of West Lake in connection with the robbery of a 52-year-old man earlier in the morning in the 200 block of North Milwaukee that involved a replica firearm, and two other incidents.
- A 2-year-old girl who was found walking alone late Wednesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood has been reunited with her family.
- A woman suffered four graze wounds in a drive-by shooting early Thursday in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood.
- A man exchanged gunfire with an armed robber inside a home in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday evening, leaving both men wounded.
- About 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man was shot and seriously wounded in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Police: Man dead in apparent suicide after fall from Loop building