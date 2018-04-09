Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- A fire broke out early Monday in a grocery store in south suburban Blue Island. No injuries were reported.
- Also early Monday, a man was injured in another fire in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- Just before 2 a.m. Monday, a man was shot in the leg in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- Late Sunday night, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
- Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
