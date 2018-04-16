Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- A man and woman were found shot to death early Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood.
- About 7:20 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood.
- About 5 p.m. Sunday, an unidentified male was shot to death in Gary, Indiana.
- About the same time, a Robbins man was killed when a Metra train struck his vehicle in south suburban Blue Island.
- Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, a man was shot and seriously wounded while walking in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
- About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, four people were seriously injured in a crash on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
