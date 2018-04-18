Fatal West Chatham shooting; man beaten, robbed on Red Line | April 18, 2018

A fire broke out about 5:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Memorial Drive in Calumet City. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Man charged with setting liquor store fire that killed 2 women 17 years ago