Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- About 5 a.m. Wednesday, a fire broke out at an abandoned apartment building in south suburban Calumet City.
- Nine people, including one firefighter, were injured about 2 a.m. Wednesday when a fire broke out in a 21-story high-rise building in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
- About 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, a man was robbed and beaten on the platform at the CTA Red Line Chicago station on the Near North Side.
- About 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, a man was shot in the face in a drive-by attack in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- A 27-year-old man stabbed himself about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- About ten minutes earlier, one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.
